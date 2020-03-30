KeyBanc Thinks Viper Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy (VNOM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.91, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.9% and a 27.2% success rate. Mariani covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viper Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.91, a 203.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Viper Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $92.37 million and net profit of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $688K.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.