KeyBanc Thinks Talos Energy’s Stock is Going to Recover

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy (TALO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.45, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.6% and a 31.6% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Talos Energy with a $15.17 average price target, implying an 81.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.34 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Talos Energy has an average volume of 562.8K.

Talos Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production activities. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman, Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.