KeyBanc Thinks Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.92, close to its 52-week low of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.9% and a 27.2% success rate. Mariani covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, representing a 147.8% upside. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.60 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 331.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRP in relation to earlier this year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.