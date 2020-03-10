KeyBanc Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lear (LEA)

KeyBanc analyst James Picariello maintained a Buy rating on Lear (LEA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.84, close to its 52-week low of $90.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Picariello is ranked #4653 out of 6214 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $140.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lear’s market cap is currently $5.55B and has a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems.