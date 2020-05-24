KeyBanc Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (MT)

In a report issued on May 19, Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on ArcelorMittal (MT – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegheny Technologies, Reliance Steel, and Steel Dynamics.

ArcelorMittal has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.18, representing a 76.3% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR13.50 price target.

Based on ArcelorMittal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.84 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.19 billion and had a net profit of $414 million.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Europe, Brazil, ACIS, Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate. The Europe segment offers hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. The Brazil segment covers wire rod, bar and rebars, billets, blooms, and wire drawing. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long, and tubular products. The Mining segment focuses on steel operations. The Others segment represents the corporate and shared services, financial activities, and shipping and logistics. The company was founded by Lakshmi N Mittal in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.