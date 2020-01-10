KeyBanc Remains a Buy on Autodesk (ADSK)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.86, close to its 52-week high of $193.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 78.1% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Materialise, and Realpage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autodesk’s market cap is currently $42.23B and has a P/E ratio of 289.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -246.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include Autodesk 360 cloud services, AutoCAD civil 3D and LT, 3Ds Max, Maya, and Revit.