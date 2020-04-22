KeyBanc Maintains Their Hold Rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.28, close to its 52-week high of $33.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 77.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Silgan Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.50.

Based on Silgan Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and net profit of $34.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $38.19 million.

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following segments: Metal Containers, Closures and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.