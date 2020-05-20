KeyBanc Maintains Their Buy Rating on MSC Industrial (MSM)

In a report released today, Steve Barger from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on MSC Industrial (MSM – Research Report), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Barger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 60.4% success rate. Barger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Park-Ohio Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSC Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.83.

MSC Industrial’s market cap is currently $3.57B and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.