KeyBanc Maintains Their Buy Rating on Laboratory (LH)

KeyBanc analyst Donald Hooker maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory (LH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Hooker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, Evolent Health, and Teladoc.

Laboratory has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.44, representing a 52.6% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

Laboratory’s market cap is currently $12.52B and has a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jean-Luc Belingard, a Director at LH sold 26,479 shares for a total of $5,024,655.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing. The Covance Drug Development segment involves in providing drug development solutions, to companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.