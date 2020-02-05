February 5, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

KeyBanc Maintains a Sell Rating on Owens-Illinois (OI)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on Owens-Illinois (OIResearch Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens-Illinois is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.78 and a one-year low of $8.26. Currently, Owens-Illinois has an average volume of 1.95M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019