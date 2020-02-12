KeyBanc Maintains a Hold Rating on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Clearwater Paper (CLW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Clearwater Paper has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Clearwater Paper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $188 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard segments.