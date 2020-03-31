KeyBanc Maintains a Buy Rating on Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released today, Weston Twigg from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices (ADI – Research Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Twigg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, MKS Instruments, and Lam Research.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $125.00, representing a 39.6% upside. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $127.30 and a one-year low of $79.08. Currently, Analog Devices has an average volume of 3.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Kenton Sicchitano, a Director at ADI sold 11,860 shares for a total of $1,434,586.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.