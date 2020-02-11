KeyBanc Keeps Their Hold Rating on Sealed Air (SEE)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air (SEE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.16, close to its 52-week low of $35.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sealed Air is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.25.

Sealed Air’s market cap is currently $5.74B and has a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEE in relation to earlier this year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection services. It operates through the following segments: Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care, and Other.