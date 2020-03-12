KeyBanc Keeps a Sell Rating on O-I Glass (OI)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass (OI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 75.8% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O-I Glass is a Hold with an average price target of $13.39.

Based on O-I Glass’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.63 billion and net profit of $31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $10 million.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.