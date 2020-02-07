February 7, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

KeyBanc Keeps a Hold Rating on Domtar (UFS)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Hold rating on Domtar (UFSResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.24, close to its 52-week low of $31.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domtar is a Hold with an average price target of $38.00.

Based on Domtar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $87 million.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care.

