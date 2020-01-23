KeyBanc Keeps a Buy Rating on Liveperson (LPSN)

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders maintained a Buy rating on Liveperson (LPSN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.11, close to its 52-week high of $44.02.

Enders has an average return of 32.2% when recommending Liveperson.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.63, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.02 and a one-year low of $21.82. Currently, Liveperson has an average volume of 613.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPSN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kevin Lavan, a Director at LPSN sold 20,000 shares for a total of $747,400.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.