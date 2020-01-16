January 16, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

KeyBanc Downgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) to Hold

By Jason Carr

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs downgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAPResearch Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 51.2% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegheny Technologies, Reliance Steel, and ArcelorMittal.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.16 and a one-year low of $12.30. Currently, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an average volume of 24.26K.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels.

