KeyBanc Believes Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Paul Knight from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher (TMO – Research Report), with a price target of $555.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $517.26, close to its 52-week high of $532.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Knight is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Knight covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvard Bioscience, Avid Bioservices, and Danaher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thermo Fisher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $554.38.

Based on Thermo Fisher’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.91 billion and net profit of $2.34 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.23 billion and had a net profit of $788 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TMO in relation to earlier this year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services segments. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.