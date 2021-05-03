Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on April 30, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.85, close to its 52-week high of $36.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keurig Dr Pepper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.12 billion and net profit of $428 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.93 billion and had a net profit of $406 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KDP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Massachusetts-based Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company in the US and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages.