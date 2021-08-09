Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics (KROS – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.96, close to its 52-week low of $33.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Keros Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.25, implying a 144.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Keros Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $837.8M and has a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.37.

Keros Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.