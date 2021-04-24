Kepler Capital Upgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Hold

In a report issued on April 23, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital upgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.26, equals to its 52-week high of $157.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Clariant AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.41, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Independent Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $7.81B and has a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.