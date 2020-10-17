Kepler Capital Upgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Buy

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR93.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz on October 14. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.20, equals to its 52-week high of $111.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Clariant AG, LANXESS, and Solvay.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.22, a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $111.20 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.