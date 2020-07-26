Kepler Capital Upgrades Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Vivendi (VIVHY – Research Report) to Buy on July 24 and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and SATS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.10.

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $30.14B and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.05.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.