July 26, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Kepler Capital Upgrades Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy

By Jason Carr

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Vivendi (VIVHYResearch Report) to Buy on July 24 and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and SATS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $30.14B and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019