Kepler Capital Upgrades Temenos (TMNSF) to Buy

In a report released yesterday, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital upgraded Temenos (TMNSF – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of CHF155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.00.

Daure has an average return of 48.6% when recommending Temenos.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2630 out of 6791 analysts.

Temenos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $141.68.

The company has a one-year high of $200.00 and a one-year low of $101.00. Currently, Temenos has an average volume of 17.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.