Kepler Capital Upgrades Pharnext SA (PNEXF) to Buy

Pharnext SA (PNEXF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR2.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain on October 15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.50, equals to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 34.3% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Argenx Se, Valneva, and Nyxoah.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $2.32 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.29 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 406.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.