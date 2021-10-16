October 16, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Kepler Capital Upgrades Pharnext SA (PNEXF) to Buy

By Austin Angelo

Pharnext SA (PNEXFResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR2.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain on October 15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.50, equals to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 34.3% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Argenx Se, Valneva, and Nyxoah.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $2.32 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.29 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 406.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019