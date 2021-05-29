Kepler Capital Upgrades Mediaset España (GETVF) to Buy

Mediaset España (GETVF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR7.25 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.55.

Egusquiza has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #1793 out of 7535 analysts.

Mediaset España has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.23, a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR9.30 price target.

Based on Mediaset España’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $184 million and net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a net profit of $48.9 million.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.