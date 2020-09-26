September 26, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Kepler Capital Upgrades Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) to Buy

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams upgraded Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPFResearch Report) to Buy on September 25 and set a price target of NOK92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helgeland Sparebank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.61.

Helgeland Sparebank is a Norway-based regional bank engaged in providing banking and financial services in Helgeland. It offers savings products, payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares, and currencies, as well as an online banking facility. The company primarily serves to creditors, customers, employees, governance organs, management and society in general. Geographically, all the operations of the bank are carried out from Helgeland.

