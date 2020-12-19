Kepler Capital Upgrades Emmi AG (EMLZF) to Buy

Emmi AG (EMLZF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a CHF1000.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox on December 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1132.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $967.27 and a one-year low of $967.27. Currently, Emmi AG has an average volume of 0.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.