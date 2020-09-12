Kepler Capital Upgrades Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy

Kepler Capital analyst Andreas Schneider upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBY – Research Report) to Buy on September 11 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.69.

Schneider has an average return of 2.0% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider is ranked #6668 out of 6912 analysts.

Commerzbank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $7.66B and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.