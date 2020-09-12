September 12, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Kepler Capital Upgrades Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Andreas Schneider upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBYResearch Report) to Buy on September 11 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.69.

Schneider has an average return of 2.0% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider is ranked #6668 out of 6912 analysts.

Commerzbank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $7.66B and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019