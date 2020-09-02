September 2, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Kepler Capital Upgrades Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF) to Buy

By Carrie Williams

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams upgraded Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDFResearch Report) to Buy on August 21 and set a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banca Mediolanum SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.96.

Banca Mediolanum SpA’s market cap is currently $5.58B and has a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

