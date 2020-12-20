December 20, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Kepler Capital Thinks Grieg Seafood ASA’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on December 18, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSFResearch Report), with a price target of NOK125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.70, close to its 52-week low of $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.5% success rate. Nordby covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Emmi AG, and Glanbia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grieg Seafood ASA with a $14.56 average price target.

Grieg Seafood ASA’s market cap is currently $976.4M and has a P/E ratio of -316.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.63.

Grieg Seafood ASA engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

