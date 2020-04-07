Kepler Capital Thinks Glanbia’s Stock is Going to Recover

Glanbia (GLAPF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a EUR13.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby on April 3. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.49, close to its 52-week low of $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3973 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Glanbia with a $14.59 average price target.

Glanbia’s market cap is currently $3.11B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.39.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.