Kepler Capital Thinks ENGIE SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

Kepler Capital analyst Jose Porta maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.26, close to its 52-week low of $9.20.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ENGIE SA with a $19.70 average price target.

ENGIE SA’s market cap is currently $22.35B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.