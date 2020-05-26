Kepler Capital Thinks DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s Stock is Going to Recover

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.36, close to its 52-week low of $39.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #6380 out of 6621 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft with a $96.57 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $252 million and net profit of $6.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $6.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DO & Co AG is a gourmet entertainment company with its primary business in Austria. The company operates restaurants, bars, and hotels and provides international catering and airline catering services. The company is active in three main divisions: airline catering, international events catering, and restaurants, lounges & hotel. The airline division is the primary source of revenue. This segment consists of providing fresh meals for passengers across multiple airlines, such as Austrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, African Airways, and Oman Air. The international event catering division consists of managing the menu and providing food for sporting events worldwide.