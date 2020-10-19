Kepler Capital Thinks DHT Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings (DHT – Research Report) on October 12 and set a price target of $7.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.17, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 32.0% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Frontline, and Euronav.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.60.

Based on DHT Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $246 million and net profit of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.51 million.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.