Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.47, close to its 52-week high of $32.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 27.3% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centrica, ENGIE SA, and EON SE.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniper SE is a Hold with an average price target of $32.49.

The company has a one-year high of $32.78 and a one-year low of $28.85. Currently, Uniper SE has an average volume of 50.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation.