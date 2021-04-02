Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Air France KLM (AFLYY)

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Air France KLM (AFLYY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR4.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TechnipFMC, Veoneer, and Nordex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Air France KLM with a $5.06 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.12 and a one-year low of $3.09. Currently, Air France KLM has an average volume of 7,405.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Passenger & Cargo Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other. The Passenger & Cargo Network segment offers transportation services on the scheduled flights of the network airlines Air France, KLM, HOP and Joon. The Maintenance segment provides airframe & engine maintenance and component support services. The Transavia segment operates point-to-point flights on departure from the Netherlands and France. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.