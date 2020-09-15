September 15, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

By Jason Carr

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLFResearch Report) on September 7 and set a price target of NOK4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38, equals to its 52-week high of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shelf Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $0.44.

The company has a one-year high of $0.38 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Shelf Drilling has an average volume of 2,945.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.

