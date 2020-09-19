Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marcus Almerud maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF – Research Report) on September 15 and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Sulzer AG, and Cargotec.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paragon ID SA with a $39.07 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.84 and a one-year low of $33.84. Currently, Paragon ID SA has an average volume of 19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.