Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released today, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 34.0% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.78, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $712 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.