Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nyxoah SA (NYXH)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on June 11, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nyxoah SA (NYXHResearch Report), with a price target of EUR21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 37.4% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Pharnext SA, and Nanobiotix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nyxoah SA with a $33.20 average price target.

