March 1, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGFResearch Report) on February 28 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.86.

Nordby has an average return of 0.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4173 out of 5933 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $116.08 average price target, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $296.2B and has a P/E ratio of 23.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019