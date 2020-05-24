Kepler Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Catena Media (CTTMF)

According to TipRanks.com, Ahlberg is ranked #4293 out of 6620 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catena Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.55 and a one-year low of $0.92. Currently, Catena Media has an average volume of 13.75K.

Catena Media PLC is a European company engaged in performance marketing and lead generation on the internet. Catena Media is almost exclusively active within the iGaming industry. The company attracts online players through various products and services, and directs them to a number of B2B customers, meaning iGaming operators such as Betsson, Mr. Green, and others. Catena Media creates value for both customers and players. The group attracts end users and generates revenue by using two primary online marketing methodologies, organic traffic by search engine optimization (SEO) and paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC).