March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials

Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.50, close to its 52-week low of $64.46.

Faitz has an average return of 22.9% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5490 out of 6215 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $84.77.

Based on Wacker Chemie AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $828 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.47 million.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

