Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Eliason covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Palfinger AG, Sulzer AG, and Nordex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paragon ID SA with a $33.00 average price target.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.