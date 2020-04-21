Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Koninklijke Philips (PHG – Research Report), with a price target of EUR34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Koninklijke Philips has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.54.

The company has a one-year high of $50.78 and a one-year low of $30.50. Currently, Koninklijke Philips has an average volume of 1.28M.

Royal Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care. This segment comprises the Personal Care, Domestic Appliances, Oral Healthcare, and Mother & Child Care businesses. The Diagnosis & Treatment segment unites the businesses related to the promise of precision diagnosis and disease pathway selection, and the businesses related to image-guided, minimally invasive treatments. This segment comprises the Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound, Healthcare Informatics and Image-Guided Therapy businesses. The Connected Care & Health Informatics segment focuses on patient care solutions, advanced analytics and patient and workflow optimization inside and outside the hospital, and aims to unlock synergies from integrating and optimizing patient care pathways and leveraging provider-payer-patient business models. This segment comprises the Monitoring & Analytics, Therapeutic Care, Population Health Management, and Sleep & Respiratory Care businesses. The Other segment reports on the items Innovation & Strategy, IP Royalties, Central costs, and other small items. The company was founded by Anton Frederik Philips and Gerard Leonard Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.