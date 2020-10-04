Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Aegon (AEG)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on Aegon (AEG – Research Report) on October 2 and set a price target of EUR2.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.74.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aegon is a Hold with an average price target of $3.43, a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR2.50 price target.

Aegon N.V. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe; Asia; Asset management; and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Europe segment covers the Netherlands, United Kingdom including Variable Annuities Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Spain, and Portugal. Asia segment is responsible for Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, India, and Indonesia including any of the units activities located outside these countries. The Asset Management segment relates to business activities from Aegon Asset Management. The Holding and Other Activities segment includes financing, reinsurance activities, employee and other administrative expenses of holding companies. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.