Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.72, close to its 52-week high of $116.00.

Nordby has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3361 out of 6791 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.82, representing a 0.0% downside. In a report issued on July 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $116.00 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 25.71K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSRGF in relation to earlier this year.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.