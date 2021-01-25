Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for FLEX LNG (FLNG)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on FLEX LNG (FLNG – Research Report) on January 22 and set a price target of NOK107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FLEX LNG with a $9.72 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.65 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, FLEX LNG has an average volume of 33.82K.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.