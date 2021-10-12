Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Stellantis, and Ferrari.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $176.60 average price target, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $171.80 and a one-year low of $107.43. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 195.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.